Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Falls -28.40% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $5.98?

In last trading session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 4.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.98 trading at $0.03 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.50B. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -275.75% from its 52-week high price of $22.47 and is indicating a premium of 7.02% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.50%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $5.98 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Astra Space Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.97% in past 5-day. Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of -29.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.71 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.17 million for the same.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.63% institutions for Astra Space Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SherpaCapital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTR for having 29.45 million shares of worth $255.92 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canaan Partners X LLC, which was holding about 20.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $179.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.63 million shares of worth $14.17 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.