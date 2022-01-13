Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines -1.00% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.32?

In recent trading session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.08 or -5.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $163.39M. That most recent trading price of AWH’s stock is at a discount of -698.48% from its 52-week high price of $10.54 and is indicating a discount of -3.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.71%, in the last five days AWH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 16.46% to its value on the day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.50% in past 5-day. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) showed a performance of -18.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -203.03% for stock’s current value.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.50% in the current quarter and calculating -80.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.89 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.45 million and $1.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.70% while estimating it to be 59.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.53% institutions for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the top institutional holder at AWH for having 8.65 million shares of worth $28.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.19 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $5.68 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.