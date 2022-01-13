Analysts Say Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Can Really Get To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at -$0.66 or -11.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That closing price of EMBK’s stock is at a discount of -104.09% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a discount of -11.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 922.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.38%, in the last five days EMBK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 37.55% to its value on the day. Embark Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.16% in past 5-day. Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) showed a performance of -44.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -133.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.01% for stock’s current value.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.64% institutions for Embark Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alberta Investment Managament Corp is the top institutional holder at EMBK for having 3.0 million shares of worth $29.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.79 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $1.07 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.