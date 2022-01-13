Analysts Predict ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) To Reach $103.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.97 trading at -$1.55 or -7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.46M. That closing price of ALXO’s stock is at a discount of -369.37% from its 52-week high price of $89.04 and is indicating a premium of 2.64% from its 52-week low price of $18.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 420.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.55%, in the last five days ALXO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $18.97 price level, adding 14.09% to its value on the day. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.10% in past 5-day. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) showed a performance of -19.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -442.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.79% for stock’s current value.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.29% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.20% in the current quarter and calculating -65.70% decrease in the next quarter.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.04% institutions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ALXO for having 9.7 million shares of worth $716.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 23.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $311.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $36.7 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.