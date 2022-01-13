American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Is Up 21.89% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw 7.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at -$0.13 or -5.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.01M. That closing price of AVCT’s stock is at a discount of -366.99% from its 52-week high price of $9.62 and is indicating a premium of 59.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.94%, in the last five days AVCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 12.71% to its value on the day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.62% in past 5-day. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) showed a performance of 21.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.71 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.29% institutions for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVCT for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 96907.0 shares of worth $0.27 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29939.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83529.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.