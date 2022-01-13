After A 88.95% Jump This Year Is Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.36 trading at -$0.56 or -5.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.94B. That most recent trading price of GOGL’s stock is at a discount of -30.02% from its 52-week high price of $12.17 and is indicating a premium of 50.53% from its 52-week low price of $4.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $8.68 in the current quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.65%, in the last five days GOGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $9.36 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 6.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.53% in past 5-day. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) showed a performance of 23.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.18% for stock’s current value.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Ocean Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,900.00% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.30% during past 5 years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.84% institutions for Golden Ocean Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GOGL for having 9.56 million shares of worth $102.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, which was holding about 7.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.92 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $29.1 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.54 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.