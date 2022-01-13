AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Currently -15.35 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.90 trading at -$0.01 or -0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $495.00M. That most recent trading price of IMPX’s stock is at a discount of -15.35% from its 52-week high price of $11.42 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $9.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days IMPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $9.90 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) showed a performance of -2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

IMPX Dividends

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.39% institutions for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at IMPX for having 2.36 million shares of worth $23.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.74 million.

On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $1.4 million or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.