Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 12.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.82B, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The AUY stock price is -36.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.51 and 8.19% above the 52-week low of $3.70. The 3-month trading volume is 15.14 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the AUY stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Yamana Gold Inc. shares have moved -4.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) have changed 2.81%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yamana Gold Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.38%, compared to 0.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $505.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $454.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 53.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yamana Gold Inc. having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.0 million shares worth more than $431.62 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.33 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 49.1 million shares of worth $194.44 million while later fund manager owns 46.01 million shares of worth $182.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.78% of company’s outstanding stock.