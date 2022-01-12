XP Inc. (XP) Is Up 8.69%, As Bears Mark A Gain

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has seen 4.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.45B, closed the last trade at $30.13 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 8.69% during that session. The XP stock price is -76.17% off its 52-week high price of $53.08 and 14.3% above the 52-week low of $25.82. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that XP Inc. (XP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Sporting 8.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the XP stock price touched $30.13 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, XP Inc. shares have moved 4.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) have changed 0.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $266.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $188.63 while the price target rests at a high of $398.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1222.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -526.05% from current levels.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XP Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.57%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.70% and -6.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $588.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $623.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $440.39 million and $533.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.60% for the current quarter and 16.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 89.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.78%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.03% with a share float percentage of 159.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XP Inc. having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 46.2 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 21.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $854.31 million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 11.28 million shares of worth $453.07 million while later fund manager owns 3.93 million shares of worth $157.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.