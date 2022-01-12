Will The Kroger Co. (KR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 8.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.74B, closed the last trade at $47.71 per share which meant it lost -$1.39 on the day or -2.83% during that session. The KR stock price is -3.92% off its 52-week high price of $49.58 and 34.1% above the 52-week low of $31.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.23 million shares.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Sporting -2.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the KR stock price touched $47.71 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, The Kroger Co. shares have moved 5.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have changed 6.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Kroger Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.58%, compared to 25.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.30% and -2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.68 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 60.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.58%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 1.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.97%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.85% with a share float percentage of 83.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1,324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 74.36 million shares worth more than $3.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 67.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.73 billion and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 19.03 million shares of worth $769.33 million while later fund manager owns 13.28 million shares of worth $536.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.