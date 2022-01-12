Will PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 12.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.62B, closed the last trade at $191.52 per share which meant it gained $8.57 on the day or 4.68% during that session. The PYPL stock price is -61.95% off its 52-week high price of $310.16 and 7.37% above the 52-week low of $177.40. The 3-month trading volume is 15.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 49 have rated it as a Hold, with 35 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Sporting 4.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the PYPL stock price touched $191.52 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have moved 1.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have changed 1.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $266.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $172.00 while the price target rests at a high of $345.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.19% from current levels.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.07%, compared to -1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.60% and -4.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.88 billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.12 billion and $6.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.50% for the current quarter and 12.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 71.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.43%.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.79% with a share float percentage of 81.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 3,395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.89 million shares worth more than $24.43 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.09 billion and represent 6.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 33.21 million shares of worth $8.64 billion while later fund manager owns 24.68 million shares of worth $6.42 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.