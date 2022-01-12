Why Should You Consider Adding Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) To Your Portfolio?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.13B, closed the recent trade at $37.29 per share which meant it lost -$4.14 on the day or -9.99% during that session. The JEF stock price is -19.25% off its 52-week high price of $44.47 and 38.67% above the 52-week low of $22.87. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) trade information

Sporting -9.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the JEF stock price touched $37.29 or saw a rise of 10.12%. Year-to-date, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares have moved 6.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have changed 8.17%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 139.25%, compared to 12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.70% and -49.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -12.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.09% with a share float percentage of 89.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $816.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $656.66 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 5.58 million shares of worth $207.14 million while later fund manager owns 5.33 million shares of worth $229.04 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.