Why Should You Consider Adding Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) To Your Portfolio?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.29B, closed the last trade at $36.64 per share which meant it gained $1.97 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The JAMF stock price is -34.47% off its 52-week high price of $49.27 and 24.21% above the 52-week low of $27.77. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the JAMF stock price touched $36.64 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Jamf Holding Corp. shares have moved -3.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have changed 15.15%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $59.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.71% from current levels.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jamf Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.29 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $76.43 million and $81.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.20% for the current quarter and 28.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.15%.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.69% with a share float percentage of 100.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jamf Holding Corp. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 54.32 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC held 45.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 20.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $777.07 million and represent 16.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 3.48 million shares of worth $134.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $58.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.