Why Should We Buy Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Stock?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 8.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.83B, closed the last trade at $13.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The AQN stock price is -28.03% off its 52-week high price of $17.86 and 4.01% above the 52-week low of $13.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the AQN stock price touched $13.95 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares have moved -3.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -43.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.94% from current levels.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to 3.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $571.16 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $605.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 32.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.70%.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 4.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.29%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.89% with a share float percentage of 45.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. having a total of 440 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 42.06 million shares worth more than $616.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 31.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $457.55 million and represent 4.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 7.49 million shares of worth $119.61 million while later fund manager owns 6.1 million shares of worth $88.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.