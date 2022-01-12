Why Should Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.76M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -129.84% off its 52-week high price of $10.09 and 6.83% above the 52-week low of $4.09. The 3-month trading volume is 734.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the VKTX stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -4.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed -9.48%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.70% and -5.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -51.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.71% with a share float percentage of 55.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 7.99 million shares worth more than $50.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.16 million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 2.46 million shares of worth $14.32 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $14.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.