When Will Ready Capital Corporation. (RC) Be Worth Investing In?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the recent trade at $15.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -5.16% during that session. The RC stock price is -9.32% off its 52-week high price of $16.78 and 26.51% above the 52-week low of $11.28. The 3-month trading volume is 524.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) trade information

Sporting -5.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the RC stock price touched $15.35 or saw a rise of 5.89%. Year-to-date, Ready Capital Corporation shares have moved 3.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) have changed -0.18%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ready Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.76%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $23.49 million and $22.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 116.90% for the current quarter and 137.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -50.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.21%.

RC Dividends

Ready Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.68 at a share yield of 10.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.11% with a share float percentage of 63.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ready Capital Corporation having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.53 million shares worth more than $151.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.45 million and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 3.84 million shares of worth $59.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $23.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.