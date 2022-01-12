When Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Going To Be Good Investment?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 14.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.33B, closed the last trade at $17.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -2.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.47 and 23.52% above the 52-week low of $13.01. The 3-month trading volume is 9.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Sporting -0.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the HBAN stock price touched $17.01 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have moved 10.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have changed 11.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -17.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.82% from current levels.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.64%, compared to 30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.50% and -35.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 billion and $1.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.80% for the current quarter and 20.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on January 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 3.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.78% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 1,104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 163.11 million shares worth more than $2.52 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 126.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 41.68 million shares of worth $644.32 million while later fund manager owns 33.33 million shares of worth $515.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.