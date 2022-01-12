Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $639.75M, closed the last trade at $20.90 per share which meant it gained $2.27 on the day or 12.18% during that session. The UPLD stock price is -153.59% off its 52-week high price of $53.00 and 16.99% above the 52-week low of $17.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 464.42K shares.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) trade information

Sporting 12.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the UPLD stock price touched $20.90 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Upland Software Inc. shares have moved 16.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.31% from current levels.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upland Software Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.26%, compared to -1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.4 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $78.25 million and $73.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.60% for the current quarter and 2.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 2.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

UPLD Dividends

Upland Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.95% with a share float percentage of 91.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upland Software Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 2.41 million shares worth more than $80.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Royce & Associates LP held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.14 million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $27.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $24.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.