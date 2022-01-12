Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $432.97M, closed the recent trade at $9.99 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The XPDI stock price is -49.95% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 2.7% above the 52-week low of $9.72. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the XPDI stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -8.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) have changed -11.59%.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (XPDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

XPDI Dividends

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.29% with a share float percentage of 85.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $34.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.09 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $10.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.