Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Digital Ally Inc.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.56M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The DGLY stock price is -189.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 13.39% above the 52-week low of $0.97. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the DGLY stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Digital Ally Inc. shares have moved 4.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) have changed 0.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -346.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -346.43% from current levels.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.91 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 86.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.59% with a share float percentage of 11.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Ally Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.88 million shares worth more than $2.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $1.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $0.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.