Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Upper

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.30B, closed the last trade at $77.27 per share which meant it gained $9.01 on the day or 13.20% during that session. The SHAK stock price is -79.09% off its 52-week high price of $138.38 and 15.56% above the 52-week low of $65.25. The 3-month trading volume is 949.17K shares.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Sporting 13.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the SHAK stock price touched $77.27 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, Shake Shack Inc. shares have moved 7.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have changed 2.99%.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shake Shack Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.86%, compared to 31.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and -250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.50%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.92 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $157.51 million and $155.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.70% for the current quarter and 38.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -284.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.50%.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.61% with a share float percentage of 95.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shake Shack Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.94 million shares worth more than $544.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313.32 million and represent 10.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $182.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $98.98 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.