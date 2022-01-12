Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Azul S.A. (AZUL) Upper

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $13.24 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -122.43% off its 52-week high price of $29.45 and 14.58% above the 52-week low of $11.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the AZUL stock price touched $13.24 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved 0.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed -4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Azul S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.81%, compared to 29.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -125.00% and -106.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $576.74 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $600.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.00% over the past 5 years.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.44% with a share float percentage of 38.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.65 million shares worth more than $253.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.88 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.39% shares in the company for having 7.11 million shares of worth $142.55 million while later fund manager owns 4.59 million shares of worth $60.76 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.13% of company’s outstanding stock.