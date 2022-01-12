Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) has seen 18.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.09M, closed the last trade at $6.05 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 27.37% during that session. The PIK stock price is -73.39% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 22.98% above the 52-week low of $4.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 214.94K shares.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Sporting 27.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the PIK stock price touched $6.05 or saw a rise of 17.35%. Year-to-date, Kidpik Corp. shares have moved -3.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) have changed -20.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 22670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.74 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 102.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.36% with a share float percentage of -259.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kidpik Corp. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.