Shares Of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Gain 3.39% In A Month

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.30B, closed the recent trade at $157.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -0.27% during that session. The DIS stock price is -28.93% off its 52-week high price of $203.02 and 9.8% above the 52-week low of $142.04. The 3-month trading volume is 12.59 million shares.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Sporting -0.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the DIS stock price touched $157.47 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, The Walt Disney Company shares have moved 1.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have changed 3.39%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Walt Disney Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.28%, compared to 24.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.68 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 170.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.49%.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.51% with a share float percentage of 66.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3,949 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 137.57 million shares worth more than $23.27 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 119.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.27 billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 51.35 million shares of worth $8.69 billion while later fund manager owns 38.16 million shares of worth $6.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.