Shares In Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) -32.95% Down, YTD

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) has seen 6.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $6.87 per share which meant it gained $1.56 on the day or 29.38% during that session. The FATH stock price is -60.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 26.64% above the 52-week low of $5.04. The 3-month trading volume is 432.59K shares.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Sporting 29.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the FATH stock price touched $6.87 or saw a rise of 15.29%. Year-to-date, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares have moved -32.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) have changed -46.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -81.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.95% from the levels at last check today.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.54% over the past 6 months.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.02% with a share float percentage of 34.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.57 million shares worth more than $25.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Glazer Capital LLC held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 1.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.18 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 0.81 million shares of worth $8.02 million while later fund manager owns 30838.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.