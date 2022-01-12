PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): What Is Good About Stock?

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92B, closed the last trade at $40.44 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The PTCT stock price is -71.81% off its 52-week high price of $69.48 and 13.82% above the 52-week low of $34.85. The 3-month trading volume is 611.34K shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the PTCT stock price touched $40.44 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 1.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have changed 14.33%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.49%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.60% and 17.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $136.85 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $118.86 million and $117.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 19.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.51%.

PTCT Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.84% with a share float percentage of 110.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PTC Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.59 million shares worth more than $394.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 8.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.21 million and represent 12.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 2.96 million shares of worth $112.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $86.05 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.