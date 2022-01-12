Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Shares Are Down -42.73% So Far This Year

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.94B, closed the last trade at $27.61 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The OZON stock price is -149.08% off its 52-week high price of $68.77 and 6.05% above the 52-week low of $25.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 941.50K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.34.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Sporting 4.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the OZON stock price touched $27.61 or saw a rise of 4.73%. Year-to-date, Ozon Holdings PLC shares have moved -6.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have changed -19.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4093.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2193.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5091.01. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18339.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7842.77% from current levels.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ozon Holdings PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.79%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.40% and -143.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $868.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $779.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $514.17 million and $448.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 68.90% for the current quarter and 73.60% for the next.

OZON Dividends

Ozon Holdings PLC is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.49% with a share float percentage of 25.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ozon Holdings PLC having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $315.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.96 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $66.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $49.1 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.