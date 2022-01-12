OppFi Inc. (OPFI) Shares Are Up 26.87% YTD

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $574.44M, closed the last trade at $5.76 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 12.06% during that session. The OPFI stock price is -101.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.60 and 28.65% above the 52-week low of $4.11. The 3-month trading volume is 404.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OppFi Inc. (OPFI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Sporting 12.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the OPFI stock price touched $5.76 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, OppFi Inc. shares have moved 26.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) have changed 13.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -143.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.53% from current levels.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.40% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.25 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.56% with a share float percentage of 41.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OppFi Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 1.37 million shares worth more than $10.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 10.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.8 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 0.54 million shares of worth $4.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $2.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.