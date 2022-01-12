MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.71B, closed the last trade at $1166.07 per share which meant it gained $112.76 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The MELI stock price is -73.23% off its 52-week high price of $2020.00 and 14.16% above the 52-week low of $1001.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 655.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the MELI stock price touched $1166.07 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, MercadoLibre Inc. shares have moved -13.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have changed 1.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1953.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1250.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2330.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -99.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.2% from current levels.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MercadoLibre Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4,475.00%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 192.20% and 366.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.80% for the current quarter and 72.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.50%.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.68% with a share float percentage of 88.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MercadoLibre Inc. having a total of 1,433 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.7 million shares worth more than $7.9 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.47 billion and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 2.63 million shares of worth $4.41 billion while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $3.7 billion as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.01% of company’s outstanding stock.