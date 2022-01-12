Investor Confidence Shakens After Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Share Prices Gain $0.04

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.15M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.80% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -709.28% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 17.53% above the 52-week low of $0.80. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting 3.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the KPRX stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 8.49%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -38.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed -33.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -415.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -415.46% from the levels at last check today.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.86%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.80% and 35.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.50% over the past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 20.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.