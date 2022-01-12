Investor Confidence Shakens After AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) Share Prices Gain $0.03

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) has a beta value of 3.72 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.22M, closed the last trade at $9.53 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The ACY stock price is -38.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.21 and 94.33% above the 52-week low of $0.54. The 3-month trading volume is 733.80K shares.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the ACY stock price touched $9.53 or saw a rise of 20.85%. Year-to-date, AeroCentury Corp. shares have moved -20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) have changed 28.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.95, which means that the shares’ value could drop -388.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.95 while the price target rests at a high of $1.95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 79.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.54% from current levels.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 327.03% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.60% over the past 5 years.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 18 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.31% with a share float percentage of 2.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AeroCentury Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $7.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 13.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.58% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $4.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.