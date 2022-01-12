Investor Confidence Is Shaken After The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) Share Prices Gained By $0.42

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $689.57M, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 5.97% during that session. The HNST stock price is -220.54% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 8.99% above the 52-week low of $6.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting 5.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the HNST stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed -6.41%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.40% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.26 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.39% with a share float percentage of 98.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 12.17 million shares worth more than $126.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.3 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $9.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $7.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.