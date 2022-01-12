Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Shares Are Down -43.03% So Far This Year

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $518.87M, closed the last trade at $16.83 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The ICPT stock price is -131.37% off its 52-week high price of $38.94 and 31.08% above the 52-week low of $11.60. The 3-month trading volume is 865.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the ICPT stock price touched $16.83 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 3.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have changed 17.20%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -387.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.64% from current levels.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.39%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.00% and 15.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.6 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.89%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.65% with a share float percentage of 95.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 3.15 million shares worth more than $46.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.03 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.79% shares in the company for having 2.6 million shares of worth $38.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $16.52 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.