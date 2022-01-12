ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Investors To Make Money Again

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60B, closed the last trade at $7.18 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.84% during that session. The IMGN stock price is -51.53% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 34.26% above the 52-week low of $4.72. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Sporting 1.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the IMGN stock price touched $7.18 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, ImmunoGen Inc. shares have moved -3.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have changed 7.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.47% from current levels.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunoGen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.00%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,262.50% and -35.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $85.8 million and $15.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -70.10% for the current quarter and -39.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.50% over the past 5 years.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.68% with a share float percentage of 84.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 18.42 million shares worth more than $104.43 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.22 million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $31.92 million while later fund manager owns 5.33 million shares of worth $30.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.