How Will Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) Perform In Months To Come?

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $452.67M, closed the recent trade at $9.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.69 on the day or -14.70% during that session. The NTP stock price is -284.96% off its 52-week high price of $37.88 and 36.89% above the 52-week low of $6.21. The 3-month trading volume is 388.92K shares.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) trade information

Sporting -14.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the NTP stock price touched $9.84 or saw a rise of 21.53%. Year-to-date, Nam Tai Property Inc. shares have moved 14.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) have changed -9.14%.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.20% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 216.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

NTP Dividends

Nam Tai Property Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.56% with a share float percentage of 71.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nam Tai Property Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Iszo Capital Management LP with over 5.89 million shares worth more than $136.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Iszo Capital Management LP held 15.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd, with the holding of over 5.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.26 million and represent 14.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Global ex U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $5.06 million while later fund manager owns 29500.0 shares of worth $0.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.