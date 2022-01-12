How Is Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.19B, closed the last trade at $50.93 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -135.62% off its 52-week high price of $120.00 and 8.8% above the 52-week low of $46.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the CHWY stock price touched $50.93 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc. shares have moved -13.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -1.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $133.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.68% from current levels.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -177.78%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -280.00% and -111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.42 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.04 billion and $2.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 64.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.93% with a share float percentage of 110.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 650 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 7.85 million shares worth more than $534.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., with the holding of over 6.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $474.32 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 3.41 million shares of worth $300.24 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $181.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.