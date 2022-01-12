Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (NYSE:HPE) Forecast To Rise 3.67% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 16.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.08B, closed the last trade at $17.04 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The HPE stock price is -1.82% off its 52-week high price of $17.35 and 31.51% above the 52-week low of $11.67. The 3-month trading volume is 10.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the HPE stock price touched $17.04 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have moved 8.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) have changed 12.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.71% from current levels.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.57%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.50% and -4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.03 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.81 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.77%.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 2.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.26% with a share float percentage of 84.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company having a total of 1,098 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 148.44 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 133.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 10.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.95% shares in the company for having 76.96 million shares of worth $1.1 billion while later fund manager owns 36.96 million shares of worth $526.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.