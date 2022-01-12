Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 6.64% Rise

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.48M, closed the last trade at $5.62 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 6.64% during that session. The HLBZ stock price is -645.2% off its 52-week high price of $41.88 and 9.96% above the 52-week low of $5.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91450.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 576.78K shares.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Sporting 6.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the HLBZ stock price touched $5.62 or saw a rise of 12.19%. Year-to-date, Helbiz Inc. shares have moved 2.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) have changed -26.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.85% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.31% with a share float percentage of 10.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helbiz Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 32903.0 shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 16277.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.