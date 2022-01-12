Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) Gains 1.78%, Causing Bears To Win

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the recent trade at $11.82 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The GGPI stock price is -38.83% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 17.94% above the 52-week low of $9.70. The 3-month trading volume is 8.99 million shares.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the GGPI stock price touched $11.82 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Gores Guggenheim Inc. shares have moved -0.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) have changed 0.35%.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.64% over the past 6 months.

GGPI Dividends

Gores Guggenheim Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.32% with a share float percentage of 76.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gores Guggenheim Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 3.95 million shares worth more than $40.33 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.02 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $4.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $2.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.