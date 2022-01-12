GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Has Risen 3.98%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.87B, closed the last trade at $62.14 per share which meant it gained $2.38 on the day or 3.98% during that session. The GFS stock price is -17.88% off its 52-week high price of $73.25 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $44.48. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Sporting 3.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the GFS stock price touched $62.14 or saw a rise of 6.02%. Year-to-date, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares have moved -4.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) have changed -2.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.02% from current levels.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.81 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.68% with a share float percentage of 93.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio with over 2.68 million shares worth more than $130.66 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc., with the holding of over 1.25 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.12 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.