Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Gains 4.12%, Causing Bears To Win

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 8.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.99B, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.12% during that session. The GGB stock price is -40.59% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 19.8% above the 52-week low of $4.05. The 3-month trading volume is 7.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting 4.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the GGB stock price touched $5.05 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved 2.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed -3.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.34 while the price target rests at a high of $7.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.74% from current levels.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 474.07%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 96.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.33%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.54 at a share yield of 10.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.86% with a share float percentage of 22.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 96.82 million shares worth more than $476.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital International Investors held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.68 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 55.8 million shares of worth $274.52 million while later fund manager owns 29.33 million shares of worth $144.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.