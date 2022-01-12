Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 17.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.09B, closed the last trade at $42.99 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The FCX stock price is -7.23% off its 52-week high price of $46.10 and 42.52% above the 52-week low of $24.71. The 3-month trading volume is 17.64 million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the FCX stock price touched $42.99 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 3.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 12.04%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 481.48%, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.20% and 62.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.52 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.5 billion and $4.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.00% for the current quarter and 28.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 344.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.90%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 78.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 1,421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 121.4 million shares worth more than $3.95 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 114.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.73 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 41.46 million shares of worth $1.35 billion while later fund manager owns 30.83 million shares of worth $1.0 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.