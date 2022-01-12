Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.24B, closed the recent trade at $49.64 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The FITB stock price is 0.46% off its 52-week high price of $49.41 and 43.09% above the 52-week low of $28.25. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the FITB stock price touched $49.64 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Fifth Third Bancorp shares have moved 12.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have changed 12.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fifth Third Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.07%, compared to 40.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.40% and -18.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 billion and $1.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.20% for the current quarter and 0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.98%.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 2.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.79% with a share float percentage of 84.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1,123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.69 million shares worth more than $3.64 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 billion and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 19.49 million shares of worth $827.16 million while later fund manager owns 15.59 million shares of worth $661.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.