Does CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.22B, closed the recent trade at $16.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The CNHI stock price is -6.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.21 and 32.72% above the 52-week low of $10.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the CNHI stock price touched $16.23 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, CNH Industrial N.V. shares have moved -4.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.63 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.7% from the levels at last check today.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CNH Industrial N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 371.43%, compared to 17.80% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.77 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.70% over the past 5 years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 0.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.56% with a share float percentage of 65.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 121.05 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Harris Associates L.P. held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 33.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.64 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 44.48 million shares of worth $738.89 million while later fund manager owns 16.44 million shares of worth $273.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.