Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.55B, closed the recent trade at $44.46 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The BSX stock price is -4.09% off its 52-week high price of $46.28 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $34.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.60 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the BSX stock price touched $44.46 or saw a fall of -0.07%. Year-to-date, Boston Scientific Corporation shares have moved 2.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) have changed 5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boston Scientific Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.71%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.30% and 10.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.60%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.11 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 billion and $2.75 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.90% for the current quarter and 9.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -119.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.00%.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.21% with a share float percentage of 94.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 122.4 million shares worth more than $5.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 111.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 40.24 million shares of worth $1.75 billion while later fund manager owns 36.1 million shares of worth $1.56 billion as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.