AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.37B, closed the recent trade at $58.18 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The AZN stock price is -10.36% off its 52-week high price of $64.21 and 20.11% above the 52-week low of $46.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the AZN stock price touched $58.18 or saw a fall of -0.12%. Year-to-date, AstraZeneca PLC shares have moved -0.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed 7.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $58.60 while the price target rests at a high of $104.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -78.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.72% from the levels at last check today.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AstraZeneca PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.86%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.16 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.41 billion and $7.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.60% for the current quarter and 46.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 137.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.60%.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 2.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.43% with a share float percentage of 17.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 1,091 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 82.32 million shares worth more than $4.94 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 53.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.19 billion and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 26.69 million shares of worth $1.6 billion while later fund manager owns 23.45 million shares of worth $1.46 billion as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.