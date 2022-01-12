ArcelorMittal (MT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 3.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.37B, closed the recent trade at $37.36 per share which meant it gained $1.97 on the day or 5.57% during that session. The MT stock price is 2.09% off its 52-week high price of $36.58 and 45.13% above the 52-week low of $20.50. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal (MT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.37.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 5.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the MT stock price touched $37.36 or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved 11.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed 21.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.82 while the price target rests at a high of $52.99. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.12% from the levels at last check today.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,800.00%, compared to -8.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.57 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.00% over the past 5 years.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.08% with a share float percentage of 7.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 26.87 million shares worth more than $810.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 2.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.81 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 11.32 million shares of worth $386.84 million while later fund manager owns 3.55 million shares of worth $121.22 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.