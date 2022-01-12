Analysts Are Recommending Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) As A Buy Candidate

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 12.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.11B, closed the last trade at $104.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.99 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The SBUX stock price is -21.41% off its 52-week high price of $126.32 and 7.8% above the 52-week low of $95.92. The 3-month trading volume is 7.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Sporting -1.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the SBUX stock price touched $104.04 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Starbucks Corporation shares have moved -11.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have changed -10.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $124.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105.00 while the price target rests at a high of $142.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.92% from current levels.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Starbucks Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.48%, compared to 31.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 351.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.74%.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 24 and January 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 1.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.