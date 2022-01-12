An In-Depth Look At The ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 9.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.06B, closed the last trade at $34.96 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The VIAC stock price is -191.68% off its 52-week high price of $101.97 and 19.08% above the 52-week low of $28.29. The 3-month trading volume is 13.27 million shares.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the VIAC stock price touched $34.96 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, ViacomCBS Inc. shares have moved 15.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have changed 11.98%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViacomCBS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.81%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.70% and -30.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.48 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.87 billion and $7.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and -0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -26.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.27%.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 2.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.25% with a share float percentage of 71.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViacomCBS Inc. having a total of 1,275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.94 million shares worth more than $2.57 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 billion and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 16.55 million shares of worth $653.95 million while later fund manager owns 13.04 million shares of worth $515.37 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.