An Analysis Of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.72M, closed the last trade at $4.35 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 6.88% during that session. The OESX stock price is -175.4% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 25.52% above the 52-week low of $3.24. The 3-month trading volume is 218.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) trade information

Sporting 6.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the OESX stock price touched $4.35 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares have moved 20.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have changed 14.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.45% from current levels.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.76%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -90.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.52 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 107.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

OESX Dividends

Orion Energy Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.98% with a share float percentage of 69.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orion Energy Systems Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Star Investment Management Corp with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $13.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, North Star Investment Management Corp held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.28 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $3.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $4.2 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.